SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.88 Million

Brokerages forecast that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will report sales of $140.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.00 million and the highest is $142.75 million. SJW Group posted sales of $135.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year sales of $574.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $573.00 million to $576.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $600.94 million, with estimates ranging from $587.00 million to $614.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SJW Group.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $166.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.19. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

In related news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $160,242.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJW. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in SJW Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in SJW Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in SJW Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in SJW Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SJW Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Read More: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SJW Group (SJW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.