Sitrin Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 13.5% in the third quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Alphabet by 21.2% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 49.6% in the third quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 884 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 2,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,930.27, for a total transaction of $7,319,814.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total transaction of $8,598,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 203,173 shares of company stock worth $447,749,927 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,893.59 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,925.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,801.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

