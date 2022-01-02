Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Shares Gap Up to $11.50

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.50, but opened at $11.75. Singular Genomics Systems shares last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 727 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 60.80 and a current ratio of 60.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $5,417,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $17,305,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $1,810,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at $801,000. 37.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

