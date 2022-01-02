SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.43.

A number of analysts have commented on SIBN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ SIBN traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,621. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.75. The stock has a market cap of $743.81 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $22.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $138,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $104,108.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,768 shares of company stock worth $427,168 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the third quarter worth approximately $4,150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SI-BONE by 143.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 129,489 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in SI-BONE by 163.5% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth approximately $3,248,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

