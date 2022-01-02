Shiba Inu (SHIB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $551.36 Million

Shiba Inu (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Shiba Inu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shiba Inu has a market cap of $18.70 billion and approximately $551.36 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00063733 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,772.35 or 0.07927648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00058221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00075549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,448.72 or 0.99714154 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007633 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Shiba Inu Profile

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The official website for Shiba Inu is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

Buying and Selling Shiba Inu

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shiba Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shiba Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

