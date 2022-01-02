Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 453 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 63.5% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $72.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of -63.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.07. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

