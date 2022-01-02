Shell Asset Management Co. Has $967,000 Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GH. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 34,179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 821,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,044,000 after acquiring an additional 819,274 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,495,000 after acquiring an additional 642,750 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,627,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,448,000 after acquiring an additional 486,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Guardant Health by 601.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 533,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,286,000 after purchasing an additional 457,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GH shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.56.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,906,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $524,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,633 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GH opened at $100.02 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.41 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 0.49.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

