Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,870,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,426,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,961 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,183.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,300,000 after acquiring an additional 489,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,117,000 after acquiring an additional 487,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

KLIC opened at $60.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.25. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $75.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.69.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $3,344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

