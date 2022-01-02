SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 15,127 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,081 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,127 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 43.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $173,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $35.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 79.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $35.92.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

