SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 65.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. TheStreet cut shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $445.33.

MarketAxess stock opened at $411.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $388.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.29. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.50 and a 52 week high of $589.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.26 and a beta of 0.37.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

