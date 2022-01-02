SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 98.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Primerica by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Primerica by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.83.

NYSE:PRI opened at $153.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $128.84 and a one year high of $179.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.98. The firm had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. Primerica’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.06%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

