SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) by 859.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Investors Real Estate Trust worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

CSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Investors Real Estate Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

CSR stock opened at $110.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -396.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.71 and its 200-day moving average is $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $112.27.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is -1,028.53%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.