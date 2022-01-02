SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 137,594 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 1,470.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,594 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.16% of RealReal worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in RealReal by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RealReal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in RealReal by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $30.22.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. RealReal’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Krolik sold 2,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $27,316.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $2,358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 237,527 shares of company stock worth $3,667,328. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

