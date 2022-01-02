SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 162,615 Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 162,615 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Capitol Federal Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 39.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,287 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,694 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 17.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 24.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 97,078 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFFN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $33,006.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.33. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. This is an increase from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

