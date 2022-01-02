SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 5,309 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRT. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,298,000 after purchasing an additional 852,840 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,532.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 472,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 443,373 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,692,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 403.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after purchasing an additional 267,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,892,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $136.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.47. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $81.85 and a 52 week high of $138.40.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 141.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRT. Citigroup increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

