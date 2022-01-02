Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of OGN opened at $30.45 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.12.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OGN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

