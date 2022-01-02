Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases Shares of 503 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 503 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 36.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,789,000 after acquiring an additional 216,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,593,000 after acquiring an additional 552,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,658,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total value of $5,478,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $34,852,502. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $537.95 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $372.80 and a one year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $527.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.68. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

