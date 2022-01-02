Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases Shares of 1,075 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.68.

EFX opened at $292.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.87 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

