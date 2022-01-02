Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $106,000 in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,030.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 515,371 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 726.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 78,402 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of BBAR opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $643.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

