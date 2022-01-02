Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,416,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,486,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,617,000 after buying an additional 54,212 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 525,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,363,000 after buying an additional 29,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 480,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,631,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK opened at $281.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $255.23 and a 1-year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

