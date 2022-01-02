Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 289.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 369,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 274,532 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 352,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 31,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,872,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,191,516,000 after acquiring an additional 298,893 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the second quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 286.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,934 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

NYSE WU opened at $17.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.49. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.47%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

