ScPrime (SCP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.26 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002379 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a market cap of $45.26 million and approximately $48,138.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00021342 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007513 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 40,007,978 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

