ScPrime Market Cap Reaches $46.30 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002458 BTC on major exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a total market cap of $46.30 million and $50,473.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00020911 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007555 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 40,024,078 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

