Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) is Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,852,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 10.7% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $93,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 267,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 72,104 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.14.

