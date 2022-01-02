Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $500.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBBTF. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Schibsted ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Schibsted ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBBTF remained flat at $$51.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.23. Schibsted ASA has a one year low of $51.75 and a one year high of $51.75.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

