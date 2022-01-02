Scala (XLA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,378.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Scala has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $5,378.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Scala has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00063078 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,791.39 or 0.08005150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00057980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00075907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,213.28 or 0.99686353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007388 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.