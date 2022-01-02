Scala (XLA) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Scala has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $5,253.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00059474 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,725.75 or 0.07864359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00075362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00056633 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,462.02 or 1.00183383 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007976 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

