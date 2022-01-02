SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $592.89 Million

Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will report sales of $592.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $588.05 million and the highest is $598.80 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $535.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.40.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,630,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 186.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $389.02 on Friday. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 147.92 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $357.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.21%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

