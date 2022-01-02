Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 121 Shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XTL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,350,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XTL opened at $101.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.19. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a twelve month low of $83.36 and a twelve month high of $104.91.

