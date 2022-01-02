Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 945.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 370,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,226,000 after acquiring an additional 138,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.5% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $92.76 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $92.40 and a 12-month high of $97.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.769 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $9.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.