Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000.

ERTH stock opened at $66.70 on Friday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 1 year low of $61.32 and a 1 year high of $83.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.99 and its 200-day moving average is $67.39.

