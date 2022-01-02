Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2022

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000.

ERTH stock opened at $66.70 on Friday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 1 year low of $61.32 and a 1 year high of $83.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.99 and its 200-day moving average is $67.39.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.