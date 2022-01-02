Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Lowers Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% during the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,237,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $1,138,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 898,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,289,000 after buying an additional 39,038 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after buying an additional 108,520 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Danske downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $112.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.95. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

