Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Lowers Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter worth $34,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.54.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA opened at $374.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.19. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $377.36.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

