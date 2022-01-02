Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 159 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 215,551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,571 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.76.

AMD stock opened at $143.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.12 and its 200 day moving average is $115.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

