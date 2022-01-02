Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Shares Up 4.8%

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)’s stock price shot up 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.46. 3,941 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 256,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STRC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 51.07 and a current ratio of 51.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.95.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth $10,566,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth $716,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth $714,000.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRC)

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

