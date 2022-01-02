Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) rose 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$3.99. Approximately 92,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 292,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

STC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 price objective on Sangoma Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.44.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$61.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.78, for a total transaction of C$148,062.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$358,014.40.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile (CVE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

