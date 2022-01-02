Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) rose 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$3.99. Approximately 92,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 292,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.
STC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 price objective on Sangoma Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.44.
In related news, Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.78, for a total transaction of C$148,062.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$358,014.40.
Sangoma Technologies Company Profile (CVE:STC)
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
