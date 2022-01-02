Sandy Spring Bank Trims Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 936,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,167,000 after purchasing an additional 436,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,397,000 after purchasing an additional 386,098 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 357,908 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 726,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,551,000 after acquiring an additional 242,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,135,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,960,000 after acquiring an additional 177,660 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $87.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.232 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.66.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

