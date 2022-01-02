Sandy Spring Bank Sells 207 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.9% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.42.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $667.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $637.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $579.46. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

