Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,928 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NSC opened at $297.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.36 and its 200-day moving average is $267.70. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $230.15 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.48.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

