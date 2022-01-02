Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 692 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,998,000 after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Anthem by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,415,000 after acquiring an additional 150,930 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Anthem by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,041,000 after acquiring an additional 74,543 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Anthem by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,129,000 after acquiring an additional 258,720 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Anthem by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,658 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $473.85.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $463.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $431.23 and a 200 day moving average of $398.99. The stock has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.04 and a 12 month high of $470.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

