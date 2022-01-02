Sandy Spring Bank Has $8.23 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 10.8% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 37,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 6.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 116,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,732,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYK opened at $267.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.43 and its 200-day moving average is $264.57. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.13.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

