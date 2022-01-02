Sandy Spring Bank Buys 671 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.6% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $87,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $476.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $467.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.12. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $366.16 and a 12-month high of $481.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

