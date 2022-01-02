salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $325.49.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th.

salesforce.com stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.13. 3,108,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,162,996. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $250.32 billion, a PE ratio of 140.40, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $1,171,793.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,699 shares of company stock valued at $138,178,192 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,100,891,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $586,785,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

