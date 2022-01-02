Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 18th.

NYSE:SAFE traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.85. The stock had a trading volume of 101,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,393. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.43. Safehold has a 1-year low of $66.36 and a 1-year high of $95.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87 and a beta of -0.30.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 53.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 13,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $999,948.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 324,372 shares of company stock worth $23,911,243. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Safehold in the second quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Safehold by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Safehold in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Safehold by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

