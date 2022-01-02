SAFE2 Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,498.00 (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. SAFE2 has a total market cap of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded 42.4% lower against the US dollar. One SAFE2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00063320 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.53 or 0.08041263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00057940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00075831 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,055.92 or 0.99983072 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007399 BTC.

About SAFE2

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SAFE2

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

