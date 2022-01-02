Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Royal Gold worth $16,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after acquiring an additional 43,449 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 11,371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $136.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.80.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $105.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $129.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

