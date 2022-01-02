Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 4,865 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $21.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPD. Mizuho raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

