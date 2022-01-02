Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 1,982 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Meredith worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meredith during the third quarter worth $5,843,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meredith by 144.1% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Meredith during the third quarter worth $899,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Meredith by 4.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Meredith during the third quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDP opened at $59.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.07. Meredith Co. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.84 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.66%. Meredith’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Meredith

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

