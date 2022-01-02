Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $34.16 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies makes up 2.1% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $34,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $206.51 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.09 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.