Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $24.97 Million Stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,729 shares during the quarter. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF accounts for 1.5% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF were worth $24,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 434.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000.

DIVB stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average of $40.64.

